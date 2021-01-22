Matic Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $35.18 Million (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Matic Network has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Matic Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Matic Network has a market capitalization of $155.80 million and $35.18 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00065689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.63 or 0.00569089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00043628 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.75 or 0.04191754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016381 BTC.

About Matic Network

MATIC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,864,264,338 coins. Matic Network’s official website is matic.network . The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network . Matic Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Matic Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matic Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matic Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

