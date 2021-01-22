Matryx (MTX) Reaches Market Cap of $569,402.07

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Matryx has a total market cap of $569,402.07 and approximately $84,470.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matryx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Matryx has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00066272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.47 or 0.00570168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00044407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.33 or 0.04133421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014382 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016097 BTC.

MTX is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Matryx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matryx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matryx using one of the exchanges listed above.

