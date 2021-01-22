Maven Income & Growth VCT 2 Plc (MIG2.L) (LON:MIG2) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.00

Maven Income & Growth VCT 2 Plc (MIG2.L) (LON:MIG2) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and traded as low as $32.00. Maven Income & Growth VCT 2 Plc (MIG2.L) shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.

Maven Income & Growth VCT 2 Plc (MIG2.L) Company Profile (LON:MIG2)

Maven Income and Growth VCT 2 PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders. The Company invests the majority of its funds in a portfolio of shares and securities in smaller, unquoted companies of the United Kingdom and alternative investment market (AIM)/ICAP Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX) quoted companies, which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

