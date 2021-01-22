Maverick Chain (MVC) Market Capitalization Tops $396,017.55

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $396,017.55 and $4,429.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded up 29.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00052733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00122341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00071726 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00268020 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00038967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00066184 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

