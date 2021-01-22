MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.12

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $210,594.34 and $15,804.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,496.52 or 1.00257223 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00025126 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.98 or 0.00320795 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.84 or 0.00616533 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00158104 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002467 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002009 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00033196 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003919 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

