MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT.L) (LON:MXCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $690.00

MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT.L) (LON:MXCT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 690 ($9.01) and last traded at GBX 680 ($8.88), with a volume of 132084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 670 ($8.75).

The stock has a market capitalization of £524.69 million and a PE ratio of -42.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 524.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 396.61.

About MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT.L) (LON:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.