McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.82

Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 37937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pritchard Capital began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $7,717,626.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,603,349.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in McAfee stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

McAfee Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

