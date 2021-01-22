MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.37

Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.37 and traded as high as $16.00. MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 26,528 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$395.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.65.

MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

