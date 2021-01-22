Mcashchain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $887.00 (MCASH)

Mcashchain (CURRENCY:MCASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Mcashchain has a market capitalization of $786,228.16 and approximately $887.00 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mcashchain has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. One Mcashchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00052690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00125068 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00072165 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00278174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00069803 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00040191 BTC.

About Mcashchain