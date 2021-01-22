Mcashchain (MCASH) Achieves Market Cap of $809,106.36

Mcashchain (CURRENCY:MCASH) traded up 25.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Mcashchain has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One Mcashchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Mcashchain has a total market capitalization of $809,106.36 and $1,186.00 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mcashchain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00054184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00126325 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00075259 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00276909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00069920 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Mcashchain Coin Profile