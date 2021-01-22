McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) (LON:MCS) Trading Up 0.2%

McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) (LON:MCS) shares were up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 122.20 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57). Approximately 440,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 702,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.80 ($1.57).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone plc (MCS.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 110.13 ($1.44).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £645.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43.

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company designs, builds, manages, and sells retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; and retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support.

