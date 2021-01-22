McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Buys 1,030 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 2.4% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 425.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.57.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.39. 855,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,357. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.