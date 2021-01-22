McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Buys 11,715 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 2.1% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after buying an additional 957,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after buying an additional 955,250 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $121,522,000 after buying an additional 718,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after buying an additional 659,510 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,844. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

