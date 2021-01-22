McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Buys 37,838 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 108.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,493,000 after purchasing an additional 385,538 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 522,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,970,000 after acquiring an additional 256,857 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 370,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,403,000 after acquiring an additional 184,300 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,870,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 987,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,699,000 after acquiring an additional 158,439 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Argus began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

