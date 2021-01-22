McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Neogen accounts for 2.4% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Neogen worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Neogen by 10.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Neogen by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Neogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.17. The stock had a trading volume of 316,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,572. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $86.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 75.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $788,545.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $2,502,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,375 shares of company stock worth $5,360,207. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

