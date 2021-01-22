McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Raises Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,319 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Illumina makes up approximately 2.4% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Illumina by 437.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $406.25. The stock had a trading volume of 797,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,841. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.75 and its 200 day moving average is $343.80. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $408.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus lowered their price objective on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.14.

In other Illumina news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $96,751.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $66,671.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,648,560. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

