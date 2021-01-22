McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 2,539 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up approximately 4.3% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC owned 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $16,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $1,778,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,474,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,526,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WST shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,921.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.09. 488,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,363. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $312.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 79.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

