McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 6,314 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the period. Square makes up approximately 4.1% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $15,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Square by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.88. 6,830,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,900,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a PE ratio of 353.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.24. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $246.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.39.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total value of $45,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,749,606.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,463,655 shares of company stock worth $308,949,093 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

