McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 2.7% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,650,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,202. The firm has a market cap of $169.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.52. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

