McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,814 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.8% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.84. The company had a trading volume of 62,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,584. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.