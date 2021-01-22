McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 4.8% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.08% of McDonald’s worth $131,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,584. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.96. The firm has a market cap of $159.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

