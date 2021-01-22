McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $213.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.96. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

