McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lowered by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.1% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.82. The stock had a trading volume of 49,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,584. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.96. The company has a market capitalization of $159.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

