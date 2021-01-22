Mchain (MAR) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Mchain has a market capitalization of $19,491.08 and approximately $57.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mchain has traded down 28% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mchain alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007541 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006942 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 578.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 53.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 54,311,225 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mchain

Mchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.