McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,842 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in McKesson by 350.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in McKesson by 18.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $3,355,000. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in McKesson by 18.2% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in McKesson by 1,872.1% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson stock opened at $182.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,656. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.