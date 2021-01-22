Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,388 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,669,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,141,183,000 after buying an additional 195,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,367,105 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,704,473,000 after buying an additional 514,003 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $224.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.11. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

