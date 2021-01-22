Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.68

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $2.05. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 293,584 shares changing hands.
Separately, CIBC started coverage on shares of Mechel PAO in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.
About Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)
Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.
