MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.52 and last traded at $44.50. Approximately 136,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 137,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

MAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

