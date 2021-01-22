MedicCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $36,546.90 and approximately $12.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00026400 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000108 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 105.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

