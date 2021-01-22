Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Trimmed by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 3.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after buying an additional 957,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after acquiring an additional 659,510 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $883,338,000 after acquiring an additional 140,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after acquiring an additional 955,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $117.91 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

