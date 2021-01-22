MEET.ONE Price Tops $0.0001 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $283,280.48 and $474.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00053407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00124530 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00073867 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00275036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00068543 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00038690 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

