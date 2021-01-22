Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.15. Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 773,361 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MGA)

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

