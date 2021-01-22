Megacoin (MEC) Market Cap Hits $1.38 Million

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $186.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00414700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,387,235 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

