Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Trading Down 5.3%

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.43. Approximately 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36.

About Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY)

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It offers yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, foodstuffs, livestock products, and sugar and corn sweeteners, as well as transportation services.

