Melon (MLN) Reaches Market Cap of $68.25 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Melon token can now be purchased for approximately $46.21 or 0.00136892 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Melon has traded up 30.8% against the dollar. Melon has a market cap of $68.25 million and $15.09 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00066272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.47 or 0.00570168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00044407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.33 or 0.04133421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014382 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016097 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

