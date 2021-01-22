Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $200,033.88 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $200,033.88 and approximately $1,977.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.17 or 0.00320020 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00033785 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003901 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.59 or 0.01447013 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

