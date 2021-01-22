Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.5% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

NYSE:MRK opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34. The stock has a market cap of $205.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

