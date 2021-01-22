Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Trading Up 12.2%

Shares of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) were up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 1,651,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,133,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29.

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for institutional customers, such as digital asset exchanges, trading platforms, foreign exchange companies, brokers, and funds and asset management companies; and asset digitalization platform, which offer blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional asset management companies, internet companies, financial institutions, and foreign exchange companies.

