Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.63

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.63 and traded as high as $19.35. Meredith shares last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 266,751 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.87. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $693.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meredith in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Meredith by 26.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Meredith by 59.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Meredith by 221.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith in the third quarter worth $132,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

