Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,404,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $727,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,018,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 73,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,855,000.

NEAR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.24. 955,227 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12.

