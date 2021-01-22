Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $8.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 6.4% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,302,000 after buying an additional 63,262 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,445,000 after buying an additional 50,045 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,855,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,381,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.92. 120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,636. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.11 and a 200 day moving average of $204.76. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $231.71.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.