Meridian Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,756 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 20,671 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,715,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after buying an additional 29,508 shares during the last quarter.

TLT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.85. 39,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,106,117. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.03. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $139.01 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

