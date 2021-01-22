Meridian Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $934,689.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $934,689.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Meridian Network has traded up 45.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00060497 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004421 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003346 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003006 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,919,828 tokens. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meridian Network Token Trading

Meridian Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

