Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,527 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.4% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.75.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $136.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

