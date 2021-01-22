MesChain (MES) Price Down 26.8% Over Last Week

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, MesChain has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. MesChain has a total market cap of $126,492.88 and $11.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MesChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00125878 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00074713 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00278142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00069936 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000741 BTC.

