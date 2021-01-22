MESEFA (SEFA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $113,436.37

MESEFA (CURRENCY:SEFA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, MESEFA has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. MESEFA has a total market capitalization of $113,436.37 and $9,115.00 worth of MESEFA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MESEFA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00053306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00125885 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00072876 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00277153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00070108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00040096 BTC.

MESEFA Token Profile

MESEFA’s total supply is 963,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,655 tokens. The official website for MESEFA is mesefa.com

Buying and Selling MESEFA

MESEFA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

