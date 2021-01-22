Meta Hits One Day Trading Volume of $23.53 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 40% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Meta has a market cap of $43.76 million and $23.53 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta token can currently be purchased for about $2.88 or 0.00008867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meta has traded up 38% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00052667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00125189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00072244 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00278094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00069808 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00040101 BTC.

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,180,180 tokens. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

