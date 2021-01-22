Meta Price Reaches $2.33 on Major Exchanges (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Meta has traded up 64.1% against the dollar. One Meta token can now be bought for about $2.33 or 0.00007213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a total market capitalization of $35.24 million and approximately $16.57 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00054074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00126405 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00075400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00278136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00069800 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,103,764 tokens. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

