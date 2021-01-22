Metacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $57,138.00 (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Metacoin has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and $57,138.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metacoin has traded 37% higher against the US dollar. One Metacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00065909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00587313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00044129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,286.83 or 0.04040306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016207 BTC.

Metacoin (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network

Metacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

