Metacoin (MTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $74,293.00

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Metacoin has traded up 61.8% against the dollar. One Metacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metacoin has a total market capitalization of $113.11 million and approximately $74,293.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00067951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.58 or 0.00580656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00044303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.39 or 0.04262772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016825 BTC.

Metacoin Profile

Metacoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars.

